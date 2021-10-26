Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $38.43 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,521 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of VLO opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.