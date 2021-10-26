Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

