Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $37 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 755,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

