Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 299,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
