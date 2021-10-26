Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 299,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

