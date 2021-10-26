Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $235,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 303,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.