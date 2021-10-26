MANA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Cigna makes up approximately 20.8% of MANA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. 22,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

