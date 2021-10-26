Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.120-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $653 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.36 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. 323,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

