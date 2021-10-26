Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 353,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.91. 1,945,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

