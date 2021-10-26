Marshall Mohr Sells 20,475 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $348.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,972. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

