Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 149,111 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 149,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $599.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

