Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.