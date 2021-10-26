Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.66 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

