Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

