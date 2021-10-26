Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 69,403 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

