Marshall Wace LLP Sells 22,154 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 167,498 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

