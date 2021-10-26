Marshall Wace LLP Sells 612,137 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,137 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.80% of Orchid Island Capital worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

