Marta R. Thoma Sells 3,649 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta R. Thoma sold 3,649 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $23,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

