Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.43.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

