Maven Securities LTD Cuts Stock Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,503 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.17% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.