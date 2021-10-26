Maven Securities LTD Sells 5,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

