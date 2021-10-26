Maven Securities LTD Sells 50,000 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.16% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 812,681 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 206,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

