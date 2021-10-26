Maven Securities LTD Takes $641,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14,663.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,231 shares of company stock worth $19,720,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

SI stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.