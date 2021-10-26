Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.18 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $755.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

