McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McDonald’s stock opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

