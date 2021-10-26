MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

