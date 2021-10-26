Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Medical Properties Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.720-$1.760 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.