Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.25 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

