Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MED traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,837. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

