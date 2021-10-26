Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $25.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,637,291.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $6,665,945. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

