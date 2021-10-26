Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Charlotte Twyning Buys 6,870 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).
Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.