Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

