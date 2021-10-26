Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,915,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,248,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

