Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $810.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.