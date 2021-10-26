Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the mining company on Saturday, November 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of MSB opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesabi Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.