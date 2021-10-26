Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.
Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.27 and a 52-week high of C$65.22.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.55.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.