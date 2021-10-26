Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.27 and a 52-week high of C$65.22.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.55.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

