Michael I. Mccabe Sells 18,100 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $795,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STEP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 464,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

