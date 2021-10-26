MicroBitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $619.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $619.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005556 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00045731 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

