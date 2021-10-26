Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $2,670,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 435,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.75.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.55. The stock had a trading volume of 671,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,746,293. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $311.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

