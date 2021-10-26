Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

MINM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

MINM stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty acquired 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 286,198 shares of company stock worth $707,641. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

