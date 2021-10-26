Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITK opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.32 million, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.