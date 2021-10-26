Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MITUY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

