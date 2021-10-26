Mizuho Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $263.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $231.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

PXD opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

