MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $2.480-$3.000 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

