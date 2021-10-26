MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,956 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.