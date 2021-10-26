MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 253.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

