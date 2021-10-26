MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

