MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.