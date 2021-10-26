MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,361 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

IVOO stock opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.17 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.