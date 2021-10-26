Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,665,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

MRNA stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.74. 6,566,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,417,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

