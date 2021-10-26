Moeda Loyalty Points Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $987,441.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00213251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00103418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

